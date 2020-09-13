PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut makes her way to Maharashtra Governor's home amid protests outside her house

Kangana Ranaut was snapped leaving her residence to meet the Maharashtra Governor at his home. The actress wade through a group of protestors.

was photographed making her way to the Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari this Sunday afternoon. It was previously revealed that the Bollywood actress will be meeting and interacting with the state Governor at his residence at 4:30 pm. Although the agenda of their meeting is still unclear, there is a likeliness that the actress and the political leader's meeting will revolve around the recent turn of events involving Kangana's office that was vandalised this week.

For the uninitiated, BMC demolished Kangana's Bandra property on the basis of "illegal construction." Today, the paparazzi caught the actress seated in her car and heading to the Bhavan with her sister Rangoli Chandel accompanying her. The duo's vehicle drove through a group of protestors standing beneath her home in the city. While slogans were chanted against the Manikarnika star, Kangana refused to pay heed to the protest and made her way to the destinations.

