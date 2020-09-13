  1. Home
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut makes her way to Maharashtra Governor's home amid protests outside her house

Kangana Ranaut was snapped leaving her residence to meet the Maharashtra Governor at his home. The actress wade through a group of protestors.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: September 13, 2020 04:51 pm
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut makes her way to Maharashtra Governor's home amid protests outside her house
Kangana Ranaut was photographed making her way to the Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari this Sunday afternoon. It was previously revealed that the Bollywood actress will be meeting and interacting with the state Governor at his residence at 4:30 pm. Although the agenda of their meeting is still unclear, there is a likeliness that the actress and the political leader's meeting will revolve around the recent turn of events involving Kangana's office that was vandalised this week. 

For the uninitiated, BMC demolished Kangana's Bandra property on the basis of "illegal construction." Today, the paparazzi caught the actress seated in her car and heading to the Bhavan with her sister Rangoli Chandel accompanying her. The duo's vehicle drove through a group of protestors standing beneath her home in the city. While slogans were chanted against the Manikarnika star, Kangana refused to pay heed to the protest and made her way to the destinations. 

Check out the photos below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Well someone profited off Sushant!

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

BJP detracts the device after the malfunction. Kangana is broken and bad news.

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Where is your mask lady?

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Mark my words she will be the next CM of Maharashtra.she is smart willy calculating shrewd to be a successful politician.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Breaking the rule right front of the Governor!

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

She is an arrogant, self centered woman. She is a big liar. Shame on the governer for giving her importance rather than many other real issues india is currently facing.

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Governor is wearing a mask, but the sisters are not. Once again showing disrespect to the city and authority.

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Hatemonger in town

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Shit - stirrer alert

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

BJP is not openly supporting her, and Bollywood has openly rejected her. She has literally nowhere to go.

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

First BJP, then Soniajee, then Rautjee, then mummyee, now Governorjee- this cry baby goes to town

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

So much importance is given to this bully. Not right.

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

BJP gave a good whitewash to Kangana and turned her into an abla sanskari nari while the snake sisters are the victims and Rhea is a dayan. Ghor Kalyug!

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Both Bjp and shiva sena governments need to focus on serious issues like economy and pandemic rather than waste their time behind a stupid bollywood actress.

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

The Kangana comedy show continues...

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

She is wearing BJP's mask.

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

showing disrespect to the city by not sharing a mask.

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

showing disrespect towards the city by now wearing a mask

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Fine her for not wearing a msak.

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Again-no mask!

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Kyun behen, want to escape drug probe.

