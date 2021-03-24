PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut nails the desi girl avatar as she is spotted outside a dubbing studio in the city

Kangana Ranaut, who yesterday celebrated her 34th birthday with her loved ones, was today spotted nailing an ethnic look. Check out her photos.

Actor has been all over the news lately. Yesterday, the Tanu Weds Manu star had celebrated her 34th birthday with her family and close friends. The actress hosted a small get-together at her place and it was attended by Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor, Pallavi Joshi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and others. Kangana had also penned a long note speaking about how she has become more confident than before and is proud of the career she has made for herself. It goes without saying that her 34th birthday was indeed quite a special and memorable affair.

Post her birthday celebrations, the Thalaivi star has resumed her work and was today snapped in the city outside a dubbing studio. For the outing, she kept it simple yet elegant. In the photos, Kangana can be seen wearing a white and light pink coloured suit. She completed her ethnic look with stylish sunnies. Kangana can also be seen happily posing for shutterbugs. With her hair tied in a neat bun, the Krrish 3 actress had her makeup game on point. She looked lovely in the ethnic outfit.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s photos below:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of her birthday, the makers of her upcoming film Thalaivi had released the trailer of the movie. The actress launched the trailer at a grand event in Chennai and Mumbai. The trailer showed Jayalalithaa (played by Kangana) being undermined by men, who doubt if she has what it takes to be a politician, especially because she was originally an actor.

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swami in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 23, 2021.

