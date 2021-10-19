PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut opts for an ethnic outfit on her day out, Tiger Shroff snapped at an event in the city

Kangana Ranaut is currently in Mumbai and busy with her multiple upcoming projects. The actress has several films in the pipeline and is taking it one step at a time. Kangana's most recent outing Thalaivii was a roaring success and the actress has now moved on to her next project.

On Tuesday, Kangana was snapped out and about in the city and was all smiles as she waved out to the paparazzi. The actress opted for an ethnic look for her day out as she seemingly wore a black kurta set with a beige dupatta. Kangana also accessorised her look with pearls and flashed the victory sign once more.

Apart from Kangana, the paparazzi also snapped Tiger Shroff attending an event in the city. The Baaghi actor reached a plush hotel to be part of the global campaign on Urban Forests and Climate Change. For the appearance, Tiger wore a basic black knit tee and blue denims. The actor wore a black mask and black sunglasses while attending the event.

Check out Kangana Ranaut and Tiger Shroff's photos below:

