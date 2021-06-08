PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut papped outside her office looking like a vision in an all white attire

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted at the airport returning to Mumbai from Manali and yet again the shutterbugs spotted her outside her office in Mumbai.

‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress has been spotted outside her office in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Kangana made an appearance as she visited her Mumbai office in an all-white long dress with floral print on it. The actress completed her look with funky oval shades in a white frame matching her outfit. Kangana had her hair braided while she was speaking to some of the executives. The actress had tested positive for Covid-19 regarding which she had been vocal and on May 18, she announced that she tested negative and shared tips that helped her fight the virus.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut was all praises for the ‘URI’ actress and wished her on her wedding. Kangana shared Yami’s picture on her Instagram for her gorgeous looks and wrote, “Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh." Kangana also took a dig at Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikrant Massey for their comments on Yami’s Instagram post from her wedding. Just a few days ago the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport arriving from her hometown, Manali.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s pics-

Kangana Ranaut has appeared in hit films like ‘Tanu Weds Manu' and its sequel, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. Kangana’s most notable work is ‘Queen’ that was awarded at the 62nd National Film Awards for the Best Hindi Film, six awards at 60th Filmfare Awards, Best Film at the Screen Awards. Ranaut also received the award for Best Actress at National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards.

On the work front, the actress is going to be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Tejas’.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

