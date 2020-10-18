PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut personifies grace in a saree as she decks up for her brother's pre wedding festivities

Kangana Ranaut is all decked up for her brother Akshit's wedding. Check out her latest look for the pre-wedding festivities on Twitter.

A few weeks earlier, went back to her hometown Manali after a short stay in Mumbai. The actress also announced her brother’s wedding that was going to happen in some time. Now, the pre-wedding festivities have finally begun and the pictures are already out on social media! The Manikarnika star herself has shared photos and videos of the same on her handles. There is no denying that Kangana and the rest of the family members are excited about the same.

Meanwhile, the Thalaivi actress has shared her pictures from one of the pre-wedding ceremonies of her brother Akshit on social media. Kangana Ranaut looks absolutely gorgeous in a pear green-coloured silk saree teamed up with a sleeveless blouse. She wears a golden choker necklace and matching earrings to further enhance her look. The actress ties up her hair into a bun. She opts for a neutral makeup look with nude lips and smokey eyes.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut last featured in the movie Panga directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. It also featured Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The actress has some interesting projects lined up as of now. She will be seen in Thalavi that happens to be a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Her look from the movie is already out and received critical acclaim from everyone. Apart from that, Kangana will also feature in Dhaakad that has been backed by Razneesh Razy Ghai.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

