PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut ready for Dhaakad wrap up party, preaches about ‘Mohabbat’ using Ghalib’s poetry

Queen actor has finally completed the shooting of her action flick, Dhaakad on a stylish note. On Thursday, August 11, she took to her social media space to share stunning photos of her look from the film’s wrap up party. On her Instagram story, the actor articulated, “All set for #Dhaakad wrap party”. In addition to this, while sharing the photos on her feed, the Manikarnika star went on to preach her followers about 'love' using lines of famous Indian poet, Ghalib.

She said, “Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle -Ghalib.” Speaking of her outfit, Kangana Ranaut brought her ace fashion game into play as she slayed in all-white look. The actor paired what appears to be a net lingerie top with matching high-waist bottoms. With hair tied in a neat bun, Kangana's party look was accentuated by statement gold jewellery and minimalistic makeup.

Take a look at the photos here:

Speaking of the film, Dhaakad has now become one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the movie. Going by the first look poster of the actor, her character looks ‘fiery and fearless’. While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal plays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the movie. While introducing his character poster, Arjun previously said, “Boom Evil has a new name - Rudraveer! An antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!”.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana is also gearing up for the release of her biographical film, Thalaivi. The high edge drama depicts the multiple stages of late politician Jayalalithaa’s life. Kangana Ranaut will be seen enticing audiences with her retro looks along with an insight into Jayalalithaa’s struggle while rising as a politician of the Tamil Nadu state.

