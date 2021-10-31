PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut redefines airport fashion as she walks in style in an all white look

Kangana Ranaut and her Airport fashion is always something to look forward to. Paps love to click her and the actress too is always up for a photo session. Well, if you have observed, Kangana loves to sport Indian attire most of the time at the airport and it is mostly a saree. This time, the actress made heads turn again as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport in all-white attire. Kangana wore a white Salwar Kameez with a white mask and white footwear. The actress had hit headlines recently as she had wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Tejas.

In the pictures, we can see Kangana Ranaut stepping out of the airport gate in swag. She can be seen wearing a white salwar kameez. Her plain white simple salwar kameez looked elegant and so comfortable that it seemed to be perfect for light travel. Kameez tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with a white mask and white footwear. She held a brown handbag in her hand and was escorted by airport staff.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana has been in a celebratory mood as she has won her 4th National Film Award. Posing with her parents holding her award, Kangana wrote, “We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents' love, care and sacrifices…After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs ..Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way …”

