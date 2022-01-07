PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut snapped post her Pilates session in the city amid tight security.

Kangana Ranaut, who often snapped in the city whenever she is in Mumbai, was seen exiting her pilates class. On Friday, the paparazzi spotted Kangana leaving her workout session amidst tight security. In a blue workout top, the actress was seen sitting inside her car while heavy security guarded her.

The paparazzi managed to snap Kangana from a distance and the actress acknowledged them from afar. The actress, who is often spotted at airports and in public without her mask, made sure to mask up amid the rising cases in the city. Mumbai recorded an all-time high of over 20,000 cases on Thursday.

The BMC chief has warned that cases will peak further and may touch 30 to 40,000 by next week. Several restrictions have been put in place.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's latest photos below:

On the work front, Kangana has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline. She has also taken the producer's seat for Tiku Weds Sheru which has already gone on floors.

