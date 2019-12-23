PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut turns into a ticket vendor at CST station to promote her upcoming film Panga

Kangana Ranaut was all smiles as she was issuing the ticket to the passengers at the CST station while promoting her upcoming film Panga.

Just a few hours back, Pinkvilla informed you that will be promoting her movie Panga by going to VT station at 12 pm today where she will issue the tickets to the passengers. The actress is doing so because in Panga she plays a railways employee who issues tickets. And the actress has reached CST station in a white salwar kameez with yellow flower prints. She has tied up her hair and paired her look with her smile. She sat at the ticket window and started selling tickets to the passengers.

Kangana Ranaut was all smiles as she was issuing the ticket to the passengers. The actress did it like a pro. The trailer of the film will be out today. Kangana will be portraying the role of a Kabaddi Player Jaya. The actress kick-started shooting for the film last year in November. As revealed by directed Ashwiny Iyer, the actress had put on weight for her role. Kangana had gained a few Kgs to look like a national level Kabbadi player.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, besides Kangana as the lead, Panga also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and others. The director announced the film's release date as of January 24, 2020, through a post on Instagram. The posters and teasers of the film have been loved and piqued everyone's interest. Besides this, Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi which is a biopic on political stalwart J. Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be portraying the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

