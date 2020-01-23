PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut ups her fashion game in an ethnic look while promoting Panga in the city

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy promoting her film Panga was recently spotted in the city looking gorgeous.

is all geared up for the release of her upcoming sports drama Panga. The trailer of the movie which was released last year has received a great response from its viewers. The trailer which showcases how Kangana is a national level Kabaddi player who decides to get married and settle down in life but however, as a Railway employee, she feels like something is missing in her life and with the help of her husband and kid decides to make a comeback in the arena of Kabaddi has piqued the interest of the audience.

Kangana, who is currently busy promoting her film Panga was recently spotted in the city looking gorgeous. The actress was donning a light green coloured salwar suit with a light pink dupatta. The actress had paired her look with a pair of pretty matching earrings and white mojris. Kangana had straightened her hair and left it open. The Queen of Bollywood was all smiles while posing for the media and even waved the paps. She was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai to promote Panga.

(Also Read: Kangana Ranaut channels her inner Frida Kahlo in an outfit by Torani; Yay or Nay?)

Talking about Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film explores various aspects of Jaya (Kangana) as in the film, she plays the role of a Kabaddi player, a railway employee, a wife, a mother and much more. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. Panga will clash at the box office with and ’s Street Dancer 3D on 24th January 2020. Panga happens to be Kangana’s first collaboration with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

Read More