PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut ups her style game as she gets papped at Hyderabad airport post wrapping Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted by the paparazzi at Hyderabad airport after wrapping another schedule of her film Thalaivi. Check out the pictures below.

is one such star who is known for voicing her opinions and for making bold statements. In fact, it seems like Kangana and controversies go hand in hand. The stunning actress is quite active on social media and often shares her views. Besides this, she has been grabbing headlines for her highly-awaited film Thalaivi. Needless to say, she is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her role and her social media proves the same. And, the Tanu Weds Manu star has completed another shooting schedule of the film.

Speaking of this, Kangana was today spotted by the shutterbugs at Hyderabad airport post wrapping up the film. The actress was at her sartorial best and looked on point. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star can be seen slaying in a jumpsuit and brown overcoat. She completed her chic look with white sneakers and stylish black sunglasses. With her hair neatly wrapped up in a bun, the diva looked drop-dead gorgeous. In the photos, she can be seen waving at the paparazzi. Kangana was all smiles as makes her way outside the airport.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Directed by A. L. Vijay, Thalaivi is touted as among the most anticipated films. The film will see Kangana playing the role of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film is based on the life late politician and film actress who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The film was officially announced on 24 February 2019, on the occasion of Jayalalithaa's birthday, and has been in the news ever since it went on floors.

