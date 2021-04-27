PHOTOS: From the Kapoor clan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Anshula papped by shutterbugs at the airport

It was the girl gang from the Kapoor clan that was seen coming out of the airport as Khushi, Shanaya, and Anshula Kapoor got clicked by the paparazzi.

Mumbai airport has been a place of work for paparazzi in the last few days more than ever. Many celebrities are leaving the town considering Mumbai was the hotbed of COVID 19 in India. But recently the paps captured the three girls from the Kapoor clan including Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister , Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and ’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor. All three of them were coming out of the airport at night when shutterbugs captured them in their frames.

Anshula Kapoor could be seen rocking the pieces of denim with a light blue denim shirt and navy blue denim jeans as she walked out of the airport with a white-colored face mask and shield. Khushi kept the travel comfortable with loose pajamas and a printed blue t-shirt with white and blue sneakers. Right beside her walking was the new star kid on the block called Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya, who will soon be making her debut in a Hindi film was looking ravishing in her all-black outfit.

Shanaya Kapoor had recently made news by starring as herself in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives where she went on a rather royal vacation. She visited France with her mother Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor as she danced with her father while attending the gala ceremony. Shanaya recently signed up with a talent agency that is headed by ’s Dharma Productions and assumedly she will be making her debut with Dharma. Shanaya’s Instagram profile suggests that she has been keenly planning her launch in the Bollywood by garnering the dancing skills and phenomenally well-done photoshoots.

