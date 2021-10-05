PHOTOS: Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra rush to Mumbai after Aryan Khan’s custody gets extended?

’s arrest has sent shock waves among many celebrities. He was arrested on Sunday following a raid on a cruise party in Mumbai. NCB officials produced him in the court and then he has been sent to remand till October 7. Reportedly, the star kid was consuming drugs for a long time and was also on drugs during his UK and Dubai stay. Amid the ongoing controversy, and Manish Malhotra were seen at the airport today. They were seen rushing from the airport and heading towards their cars respectively.

Karan Johar was seen wearing a black jacket with black pants. He was carrying a printed bag with a mask on. To complete the look, the director wore red sunglasses. He did wave at the shutterbugs and simply made his way. Ace designer was seen wearing a denim jacket paired with a black t-shirt and pants. He was also wearing a mask. It is speculated that their sudden return is because of the Aryan Khan’s arrest. It is not known from where they are coming back. The star kid has been charged for the consumption of drugs.

Well, many Bollywood actors have shown their support to and also penned down notes from him. Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta and others are with him.

Take a look at the pictures here:

To note, 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh were seized during the raid. The others arrested are Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar.

Also Read: Aryan Khan was allegedly consuming drugs for 4 years; cried inconsolably during NCB interrogations: Reports