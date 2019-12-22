PHOTOS Karan Johar launches a book on Sridevi at an event in Mumbai

After Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar launches a book on Sridevi at an event in Mumbai.

recently unveiled a book on late actress at an event in Mumbai. The book has been penned down by writer Satyarth Nayak to celebrate the life of the timeless actress. Sridevi left for her heavenly abode on February 21, 2018. The beautiful actress is known for her contribution in the field of cinema. Featuring in a number of wonderful films such as Chandni, Mr. India, Nagina, English Vinglish, Mom, Lamhe and more, Sridevi is remembered for her awe-inspiring performances.

Being termed as the eternal screen Goddess, Sridevi is an unforgettable name in Bollywood. As a tribute to her, a wax statue of Sridevi was installed at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore earlier this year. Actress was last found unveiling a book based on the life of Sridevi and now Karan Johar has recently launched another book on the celebrated actress at an event in the city.

The book launch event saw a number of dignitaries mark their attendance. Karan Johar arrived all suited up to unveil the book. He wore a maroon ensemble with a black shirt underneath. The producer opted for a pair of matching shoed to go with.

With a smile on his face, he launched the book and spoke about the impact that Sridevi left on the screen. Her last performance on the celluloid was Mom in 2017 but the actress will be remembered for years owing to her wonderful films and skilled acting.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone on Sridevi: She was a person I was extremely fond of at a personal level

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More