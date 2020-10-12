PHOTOS: Karan Johar looks comfy in grey track suit as he steps out to meet Bunty Sajdeh

Karan Johar, who has been staying away from the limelight lately, was papped in the city today as he visited Bunty Sajdeh’s office.

, who was once an avid social media user, has been keeping a low profile of late. In wake of the fresh debates on nepotism and the ongoing investigation in Bollywood drugs nexus case, the renowned filmmaker Karan has been staying away from the limelight. Although he was spotted at ’s birthday bash in July, paparazzi have been missing clicking KJo for quite some time. However, their wait finally came to an end today as the Dharma Productions head honcho was papped in the city today.

Reportedly, KJo had stepped out to meet Bunty Sajdeh. He was papped while making his way out from Bunty’s office. The Student of The Year 2 director was spotted wearing a comfortable grey coloured tracksuit with a hoodie. In fact, his sweatshirt had a print of a peach (fruit) and KJo was seen matching his neon orange coloured mask with this print on his sweatshirt. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s pics as he visits Bunty Sajdeh’s office:

Meanwhile, while Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with other production houses in Bollywood have hit back at two media channels for their irresponsible reporting. These production houses have filed a suit against them before the Delhi High Court. Reportedly, the suit asks the news channels to “take down all the DEFAMATORY content published by them against Bollywood.” The suit also mentioned, “On several occasions, some of the Defendants have been PENALIZED and REPRIMANDED & have had orders passed against them by Courts for irresponsible reportage and defamatory content & have been found guilty of broadcasting incorrect news.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

