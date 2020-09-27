  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Karan Johar snapped as he returns to Mumbai from Goa with family amid Bollywood drug nexus probe

Karan Johar had taken off to Goa a few days ago with his family to spend some relaxing time. Today, he was snapped returning after almost a week. See photos below.
17234 reads Mumbai
Karan Johar snapped as he returns to Mumbai from Goa with family.PHOTOS: Karan Johar snapped as he returns to Mumbai from Goa with family amid Bollywood drug nexus probe.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Karan Johar has been facing the heat since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. While the filmmaker was first targeted by netizens on account of nepotism, he has now found himself in the middle of the Bollywood drug nexus probe as his viral party video came under the NCB's scanner. Amidst all of this, Karan Johar had taken off to Goa a few days ago with his family to spend some relaxing time. Today, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from the coastal state. 

Karan was seen in a black sweatshirt and black mask with big glasses as he landed in Mumbai. He was seen exiting the private airport in the city. Not just that, following Karan were his family members. The filmmaker's two kids, Yash and Roohi, were accompanied with their nannies. Whereas, Karan's mum Hiroo Johar was seen being escorted out in a wheelchair. 

Take a look at their photos below:

On Sunday, Karan also celebrated 50 years of Yash Raj Films. He re-tweeted Aditya Chopra's message and wrote, "His movies made me love the movies...his hand on my head gave me the strength to stand tall behind the camera..Yash Chopra was not just a filmmaker but a bonafide institution...a legacy so beautifully and Brilliantly taken forward by my mentor and teacher Aditya Chopra....#YRF50."

Meanwhile, Karan released a detailed statement over the viral party video that has started doing the rounds once more. He categorically denied that any drugs were consumed at his party last year. He also stated that he does not personally know Dharmatic Entertainment's former employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad who has been arrested by the NCB. 

ALSO READ: Aditya Chopra pays tribute to late father Yash Chopra as YRF clocks 50 historic years, recalls memorable days

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

Latest Videos
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Anonymous 41 minutes ago

I hope that is his new motto “good energy” and only good energy pours out of him. No more bad mouthing people and start being seen to be doing acts of charity at every opportunity.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement