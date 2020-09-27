PHOTOS: Karan Johar snapped as he returns to Mumbai from Goa with family amid Bollywood drug nexus probe

Karan Johar had taken off to Goa a few days ago with his family to spend some relaxing time. Today, he was snapped returning after almost a week. See photos below.

has been facing the heat since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. While the filmmaker was first targeted by netizens on account of nepotism, he has now found himself in the middle of the Bollywood drug nexus probe as his viral party video came under the NCB's scanner. Amidst all of this, Karan Johar had taken off to Goa a few days ago with his family to spend some relaxing time. Today, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from the coastal state.

Karan was seen in a black sweatshirt and black mask with big glasses as he landed in Mumbai. He was seen exiting the private airport in the city. Not just that, following Karan were his family members. The filmmaker's two kids, Yash and Roohi, were accompanied with their nannies. Whereas, Karan's mum Hiroo Johar was seen being escorted out in a wheelchair.

Take a look at their photos below:

On Sunday, Karan also celebrated 50 years of Yash Raj Films. He re-tweeted Aditya Chopra's message and wrote, "His movies made me love the movies...his hand on my head gave me the strength to stand tall behind the camera..Yash Chopra was not just a filmmaker but a bonafide institution...a legacy so beautifully and Brilliantly taken forward by my mentor and teacher Aditya Chopra....#YRF50."

His movies made me love the movies...his hand on my head gave me the strength to stand tall behind the camera..Yash Chopra was not just a filmmaker but a bonafide institution...a legacy so beautifully and Brilliantly taken forward by my mentor and teacher Aditya Chopra....#YRF50 pic.twitter.com/uj4NLwpypB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Karan released a detailed statement over the viral party video that has started doing the rounds once more. He categorically denied that any drugs were consumed at his party last year. He also stated that he does not personally know Dharmatic Entertainment's former employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad who has been arrested by the NCB.

ALSO READ: Aditya Chopra pays tribute to late father Yash Chopra as YRF clocks 50 historic years, recalls memorable days

Share your comment ×