PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor flashes her smile while Karisma Kapoor distracts Saif Ali Khan at Armaan Jain's Roka

Karisma Kapoor brought out her goofy side during a photo session with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Armaan Jain and his fiancé Anissa Jain. Her quirky side left the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star distracted.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor joined the Kapoor khandaan to celebrate Armaan Jain and his lady love Anissa Malhortra's Roka on Saturday night. Our Instagram feed was filled with photos and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations, Karisma took to her Instagram and shared a few insider pictures from last night. In the first picture she shared, Karisma is seen wrapping her hands around her cousin Armaan while Saif and Kareena pose stand beside Armaan's fiancé Anissa.

However, it is the second picture that caught our attention. The second picture Karisma shared sees Saif visibly distracted by Karisma while the latter is busy flashing her contagious smile. Meanwhile, Kareena looks camera ready and she put together a smile while resting her head on Saif's shoulders. The trio posed with the soon-to-be-married couple.

Karisma shared the pictures with the caption, "Family Festivities congratulations to my two darlings @anissamalhotra and @therealarmaanjain on their engagement ! familytime #familyfun #cousins"

Check out the photos below:

Apart from Kareena, Saif and Karisma, Armaan and Anissa's Roka were attended by , , Armaan's brother Aadar Jain, his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria and among others. couldn't make it to the Roka as he and his lady love are filming for Brahmastra in Manali.

A few weeks ago, Armaan took to Instagram and shared pictures of a heartwarming proposal he had made to Anissa. The photos saw Armaan getting down on one foot and proposing his lady love with a ring in his hand. Anissa obviously said yes. Check out the video below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Armaan Jain Roka: Aadar Jain greets rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria with a hug; Watch VIDEO

Credits :Instagram

Read More