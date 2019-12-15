PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor flashes her smile while Karisma Kapoor distracts Saif Ali Khan at Armaan Jain's Roka
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor joined the Kapoor khandaan to celebrate Armaan Jain and his lady love Anissa Malhortra's Roka on Saturday night. Our Instagram feed was filled with photos and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations, Karisma took to her Instagram and shared a few insider pictures from last night. In the first picture she shared, Karisma is seen wrapping her hands around her cousin Armaan while Saif and Kareena pose stand beside Armaan's fiancé Anissa.
However, it is the second picture that caught our attention. The second picture Karisma shared sees Saif visibly distracted by Karisma while the latter is busy flashing her contagious smile. Meanwhile, Kareena looks camera ready and she put together a smile while resting her head on Saif's shoulders. The trio posed with the soon-to-be-married couple.
Karisma shared the pictures with the caption, "Family Festivities congratulations to my two darlings @anissamalhotra and @therealarmaanjain on their engagement ! familytime #familyfun #cousins"
Apart from Kareena, Saif and Karisma, Armaan and Anissa's Roka were attended by Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan's brother Aadar Jain, his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria and among others. Ranbir Kapoor couldn't make it to the Roka as he and his lady love Alia Bhatt are filming for Brahmastra in Manali.
A few weeks ago, Armaan took to Instagram and shared pictures of a heartwarming proposal he had made to Anissa. The photos saw Armaan getting down on one foot and proposing his lady love with a ring in his hand. Anissa obviously said yes. Check out the video below:
Another replay of the best day of my life... Couldn’t ask for a purer moment with my life partner and best friend! @anissamalhotra. Thank you @kashyapmvyas @theweddingcrasherofficial for documenting this awesome video and leaving some impeccable photographic memories for all of us to cherish and once again thank you @aashstudio for making this possible!
