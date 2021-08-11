PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor & Amrita Arora spotted in Mumbai; What’s the girl gang up to?

The entertainment capital of the country, Mumbai is often dubbed as a hot hub for celebrity spotting. Time and again, several prolific stars are seen arriving or departing from the city of dreams to keep up with their hectic professional commitments. In addition to this, Mumbai is also one spot where celebs can be seen spending their leisure time. Speaking of which, BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor were the recent ones who grabbed the attention of paparazzi today.

The Kapoor sisters were seen twinning and winning in black, while Kareena Kapoor opted for a sleeveless top, on the other hand, Karisma was seen donning a matching t-shirt. Amrita Arora stunned the fashion police in her gorgeous flowy dress featuring a thigh-high slit. It appears that the girl gang still had some catching up to do, after spending a perfect Sunday evening with each other. For the unversed, the three were last seen together in an intimate get-together that included, , , among many others.

Take a look at the pictures below:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor recently turned author as she launched her debut book namely, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Centering her preggo days, the book gives an intimate look at her cravings, struggles and mood swings that she faced while embracing motherhood. Speaking of Karisma, the Raja Hindustani star, last featured in the webshow, Mentalhood.

Recently, in the absence of from Super Dancer Chapter 4, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor accompanied the judge panel of the show as a guest judge for an episode. Amrita Arora has been away from the film industry for quite a few years, however, she often gets spotted in Mumbai.

