PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan aces all black athleisure as she gets papped outside Amrita Arora house

Kareena Kapoor Khan has started her workout journey to shed off pregnancy weight. The actress was spotted outside Amrita Arora’s residence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back from her maternity break. She has resumed her work last week. The actress, who had recently delivered her second child, has already started working out for getting back into shape. She started her fitness journey and all set to shed off her pregnancy weight. The diva had shared stunning pictures of her maternity journey on social media and won hearts with her maternity fashion and pregnancy glow. And today she was papped outside her best friend Amrita Arora's residence.

The shutterbugs spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan making her way to the house. She was wearing all black athleisure. Kareena opted for black yoga pants and a black tee. Once again, Kareena has given us fitness goals and is winning our hearts yet again for its sheer simplicity. She was also wearing a mask. And not to miss is her neon shoes. She kept her hair in a high bun. We simply loved Kareena’s all-black athleisure look. Kareena, who is yet to announce her second son’s name, had recently grabbed the eyeballs as she had shared the first glimpse of her newborn baby.

Earlier, in the day she had shared a throwback picture from her London vacation. In the picture, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor with her children are also spotted. Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The movie marks her third collaboration with Mr. Perfectionist after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s pictures here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

