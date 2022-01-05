PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the biker shorts look as she gets snapped at Manish Malhotra's residence

It was a busy Wednesday for the paparazzi as several Bollywood stars stepped out in the city. One of them was Kareena Kapoor Khan who stepped out to visit her close friend Manish Malhotra at his residence. The actress as usual slayed in her casual yet stylish outfit and served fashion goals.

Unlike her usual kaftans or comfortable tee and denim look, Kareena opted for biker shorts and an oversized Balenciaga T-shirt. The faded black look was a total winner as the actress paired it with a pair of classic white sneakers. With her hair in a neat ponytail, Kareena looked smart as she carried a large tote golden bag, wore a tan brown watch and jut generally looked glam. Take style notes from Kareena on how to ace biker shorts.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's photos below:

