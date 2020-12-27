PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan adds the glam to the mundane Sunday despite the sun giving her a tough time

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted out and about in Mumbai today. The actress soaked up the sun while posing for the paparazzi.

As though it wasn't a sunny Sunday already, Kareena Kapoor Khan took the brightness a notch higher. The actress, who is expecting her second baby with , was seen out and about in Bandra and the paparazzi made sure she was photographed! The actress stepped out wearing a full-length buttoned-up gown for her day out in the sun. The Good Newwz star let her tresses down while a white mask covered her face. She completed her look with a pair of flats.

After stepping out of her car, Bebo removed the mask for a quick photo session with the papz. The sun did bother her initially but the Laal Singh Chaddha star found her way around it and turned the car park area into her own ramp. She posed for the camera, flaunting her growing baby bump before she made her way into the building. Kareena's glow was hard to miss!

Check out the photos below:

Kareena was seen out and about just a few days after pictures from Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch took over social media. The actress joined Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, , , Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria and many more!

Photos of the meal along with pictures of the clan sitting down for a big, happy family photo went viral on social media. ICYMI: Ranbir Kapoor gives Alia Bhatt squishy hug, Taimur cheers in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family pic from Xmas lunch

Credits :Viral Bhayani

