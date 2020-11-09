PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan amps up her black dress with a pop of colour & looks gorgeous as she steps out

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently got snapped in the city and left fans in awe of her. Check out the pictures below.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Kareena Kapoor Khan always turns heads each time she steps out. The actress, who is expecting her second baby, manages to give major maternity styling goals. The diva is often spotted in the city by shutterbugs, leaving us in awe of her. Today, the Jab We Met star was clicked at Mehboob Studio by the paparazzi. She was seen happily posing for the shutterbugs. As usual, she looked drop-dead gorgeous as she was at her sartorial best. It goes without saying that her pregnancy glow was quite visible on her face.

The 40-year-old actress was seen wearing a black dress with matching heels. She teamed up her dress with a stunning multi-coloured shirt that perfectly complimented her dress. She completed her look with kohl-lined eyes, contoured cheekbones and blush pink cheeks. The diva wrapped her hair in a high ponytail and looked on point. The 3 Idiots star also adorably cradled her baby bump while posing for the photos. Yesterday, Kareena was spotted as she stepped out for her talk show shoot. The Veere Di Wedding star looked picture perfect as she wore a satin turquoise blue striped dress with a high-low hem. The diva prepped in her vanity van and was seen stepping out to pose for the cameras. Bebo went with an all out glam look as she got out of her van with some help from her assistant and smiled for the paps.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . She has wrapped up the shooting for the same last month and announced it on social media with a gorgeous photo from the pretty green fields with Aamir. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

