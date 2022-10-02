PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan bring home swanky car; Spotted in casuals

Saif Ali Khan is enjoying the success of his recently released film Vikram Vedha. The film which also stars Hrithik Roshan has received a huge thumbs up from the fans. It was released on September 30 and kept trending on social media. Well, looks like the actor has also celebrated the success and bought himself a new swanky car. The couple, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at their residence welcoming the new car. Jehangir Ali Khan was also spotted with them.

Kareena wore a simple striped pyjama paired with a black colour t-shirt. She kept her hair tied in a bun style and completed the look with a digital watch. She was surely looking very stylish and beautiful even in these simple casual looks. And Saif was spotted in his usual white colour kurta pyjama look. He even greeted the shutterbugs and smile at them. Jehangir was also seen with mummy Kareena. She was holding her son and watching the car.