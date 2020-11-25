PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur's UNSEEN moments from Dharamshala with the pottery team

While Kareena Kapoor's photos and video delighted fans, we stumbled upon another set of unseen photos of the actress and Taimur with the pottery team. Check it out below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child soon with , had a gala time recently in Dharamshala with her first born Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena and Taimur visited the hills to spend time with Saif who is busy shooting a horror comedy. During the Diwali break, the family of three took in the sights of Dharamshala and Taimur even enjoyed his hand at pottery.

Just yesterday, Kareena shared a series of photos and a video of herself and Taimur having a great time while learning how to make small pots. She captioned the posts, "Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff." In the photos, Kareena can be seen in a bright red and black sweater with Taimur in a grey hooded sweatshirt.

While Kareena's posts delighted fans we stumbled upon another set of unseen photos of the actress and Taimur with the pottery team. Shared on the official page of DharamKot Studio, the photos show Kareena posing against the studio as well as with the team. The actress can be seen wearing a white puffed winter jacket to keep herself warm and a pair of Uggs.

Check out Kareena and Taimur's unseen photos:

Meanwhile, Kareena who is pregnant will be in her last trimester soon and will deliver the baby in March next year. The diva has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy glow and her fans can’t get enough. On the work front, Bebo recently wrapped the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

