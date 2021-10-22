PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sushmita Sen snapped as Bollywood mum's step out for work commitments.

The paparazzi had to be on the tip of their toes as several Bollywood celebs were spotted across the city. While Ananya Panday arrived at the NCB office for questioning amid heavy paparazzi presence, the paps also spotted other actors in the city. Two such stars were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Aarya actress Sushmita Sen was snapped arriving at dubbing studios to presumably dub for the second season of her popular show Aarya. The actress wore similar colours but slayed the montone look which included cropped denims and a cropped navy blue sweatshirt. As always, Sushmita was all smiles for the paps and waved out before heading for her dubbing session.

As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress was snapped arriving on sets and was busy on a call when the paparazzi spotted her. Kareena kept her shoot look super casual in denims and a black and white tee.

Check out Sushmita and Kareena's photos below:

On the work front, Sushmita will be starring in the lead in Aarya 2 which has already finished shooting. The show was recently nominated for an International Emmy which is slated to be held next month. Kareena will be next seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated for a 14 February release.

