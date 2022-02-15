PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur arrive at Randhir Kapoor's home for his 75th birthday lunch.

Yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor is celebrating his 75th birthday this year and looks like the celebrations have already begun. On Tuesday afternoon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur were seen arriving at Randhir's suburban home for his birthday lunch. The actress made heads turn with her graphic shirt and posed for the paparazzi before heading towards his residence.

Kareena looked all things happy as the actress wore loose fit black pants and paired that with a graphic red, white and black Chanel shirt. With a large polka dot print in the front, Kareena kept her lunch style casual and stylish. Taimur, on the other hand, looked smart in a muted tone tracksuit and sneakers.

The mom and son duo obliged the paparazzi with a few photos and then headed inside. Take a look at Kareena and Taimur's photos below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan also showered love on her father as she shared a throwback photo. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote, "Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..#My father#My Sweet Father. Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim and Jeh baba” along with heart emoticons.

Click the link below to check out Karisma and Kareena's birthday wishes for dad Randhir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor drops birthday video for dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday; See precious family moments