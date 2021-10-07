PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yuvraj Singh snap selfies as they come together for a brand shoot

Updated on Oct 08, 2021 12:33 AM IST  |  99.9K
   
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yuvraj Singh snap selfies
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yuvraj Singh come together for a brand shoot.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh came together for a brand shoot on Thursday. The duo were shooting for a sports brand and were snapped in athleisure. The paparazzi snapped Kareena and Yuvraj outside the store in Mumbai. Kareena looked stunning in a bright pink bomber jacket and all black athleisure.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh also looked all things smart as donned a head-to-toe white outfit with splashes of colour in it. Apart from the shoot, the duo also clicked a couple of selfies to make the shoot a memorable one. Post their selfie session, Kareena and Yuvraj even posed together for the paparazzi. 

After welcoming her second son Jeh earlier this year, Kareena returned to work within a few weeks. While she first started off with shooting commercials, Kareena recently shot for the remaining portions of Laal Singh Chaddha with co-star Aamir Khan. 

Take a look at Kareena and Yuvraj's photos below: 

Kareena kapoor khan shoot photos
Kareena kapoor khan shoot photos
Kareena kapoor khan and yuvraj singh
Kareena kapoor khan and yuvraj singh
Kareena kapoor khan and yuvraj singh
Kareena kapoor khan shoot photos

Aamir and Kareena's Lal Singh Chaddha, which is a official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer, was slated to be released in December 2021. However, the film has now been pushed to February 2022. The film will release on Valentine's Day i.e 14 February 2022. 

Credits: Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani


