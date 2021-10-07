PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yuvraj Singh snap selfies as they come together for a brand shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh came together for a brand shoot on Thursday. The duo were shooting for a sports brand and were snapped in athleisure. The paparazzi snapped Kareena and Yuvraj outside the store in Mumbai. Kareena looked stunning in a bright pink bomber jacket and all black athleisure.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh also looked all things smart as donned a head-to-toe white outfit with splashes of colour in it. Apart from the shoot, the duo also clicked a couple of selfies to make the shoot a memorable one. Post their selfie session, Kareena and Yuvraj even posed together for the paparazzi.

After welcoming her second son Jeh earlier this year, Kareena returned to work within a few weeks. While she first started off with shooting commercials, Kareena recently shot for the remaining portions of Laal Singh Chaddha with co-star Aamir Khan.

Take a look at Kareena and Yuvraj's photos below: