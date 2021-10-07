PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yuvraj Singh snap selfies as they come together for a brand shoot
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh also looked all things smart as donned a head-to-toe white outfit with splashes of colour in it. Apart from the shoot, the duo also clicked a couple of selfies to make the shoot a memorable one. Post their selfie session, Kareena and Yuvraj even posed together for the paparazzi.
After welcoming her second son Jeh earlier this year, Kareena returned to work within a few weeks. While she first started off with shooting commercials, Kareena recently shot for the remaining portions of Laal Singh Chaddha with co-star Aamir Khan.
Take a look at Kareena and Yuvraj's photos below:
Aamir and Kareena's Lal Singh Chaddha, which is a official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer, was slated to be released in December 2021. However, the film has now been pushed to February 2022. The film will release on Valentine's Day i.e 14 February 2022.
ALSO READ: Slay the day like Kareena Kapoor Khan in black and white athleisure in THIS pap video; WATCH