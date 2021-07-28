PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes the ‘OG Yogini’; Nails yogasanas like a pro

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast, and we all know that. It is not hidden from anyone that the diva always believes in staying fit and practices Yoga every day. Kareena recently welcomed her second child, and after that, she has been working hard to lose that post-pregnancy weight. The actress takes to her Instagram almost every day to give us a glimpse of her workout sessions. Yesterday, we saw her working out intensely with dumbles and some floor exercises. Today, she gave us a glimpse of her Yoga session.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to post pictures of her nailing the yogasanas like a pro. The picture is actually posted by her Yoga trainer. In the first picture, Kareena can be seen balancing on one leg and stretching her hand above in a namaskar pose. In the second picture, she can be seen stretching her body as she leans in the front and balances it on one leg. The actress' Yoga trainer has captioned these pictures as, “Fiercely balancing back with my OG Yogini.”

Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is working hard to get back in shape. While sharing it on her Instagram story, Kareena has written “hustle”. As always, we can see her working out in her spacious balcony.

She is indeed a motivation for all those mommies who want to shed their pregnancy weight and look gorgeous as ever. We are sure that Kareena will soon be back in her perfect figure. What do you think?

