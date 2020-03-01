PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan consoles a cranky Taimur as they are spotted in the city

Today, Kareena and Taimur were spotted in the city as they went about their Sunday. However, unlike Taimur's usual wide smile, the star kid seemed to be in a cranky mood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan may have a hectic schedule but makes sure she squeezes in enough time to spend with her son Taimur Ali Khan. Just yesterday, we got a glimpse of the junior nawab accompanying his mum and dad on the sets of a photoshoot and it was all things adorable. Today, Kareena and Taimur were spotted in the city as they went about their Sunday. However, unlike Taimur's usual wide smile, the star kid seemed to be in a cranky mood. In the photos, Taimur can be seen sitting on Kareena's lap in their car as he cries.

The actress can be seen consoling Taimur and even though he is in tears, Tim Tim is undeniably cute. The mother and son were snapped outside 's residence and we wonder if it was a play date of sorts with KJO's kids Yash and Roohi. The 3-year-old came into the limelight a bit too soon and now he greets the paparazzi with flying kisses and waves hello to them much like his parents. It indeed is a treat for his countless number of fans.

Check out Taimur and Kareena's photos below:

Being the internet's favourite star kid, Taimur often hogs the limelight. What are your thoughts on Taimur's rising popularity? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

