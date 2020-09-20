PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan is in a jolly mood as she steps out in a stylish blue outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to celebrate her 40th birthday on 21st September. The actress is spotted in the city ahead of the celebration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us whenever she steps out. Reason? Well, that is, of course, her impeccable style sense and sartorial fashion choices. And we definitely cannot deny the fact that Bebo’s acting skills are simply brilliant. The actress has completed 20 years in the industry and continues to rule the hearts of millions. She is turning a year older on 21st September and we all are looking forward to some amazing pictures of the birthday girl!

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, we have come across some exclusive pictures of the Laal Singh Chaddha actress as she steps out in a stylish avatar. Kareena is wearing a loose blue outfit and a pair of matching white heels. The best part is that Bebo seems to be in a pretty jolly mood as she waves towards the shutterbugs and flashes a beaming smile. The actress leaves her hair open and her makeup game is on point.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia. She will collaborate with once again for Laal Singh Chaddha that is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. As of now, ardent fans of the actress are content as she is all set to welcome her second child with . And yes! The way in which she aces her maternity style game is worth praise.

Viral Bhayani

