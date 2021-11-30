PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for a bright yellow top on a gloomy day in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to turn all eyes on her and make heads turn. The actress dishes out a good mix of casual looks and some others supremely stylish. On Tuesday, Kareena was championing the latter as she stepped out for work. The Laal Singh Chadha actress was snapped in yellow and looked stunning even though it wasn't a full glam look.

The paparazzi spotted Kareena exiting her residence and snapped her from afar. Given the gloomy and dull weather of Mumbai, Kareena brightened up her day with a bright yellow top. The actress donned a pair of denims and paired that with a yellow full sleeve formal shirt.

She also carried a brown crossbody bag and completed her look with chunky sunglasses, golden earrings and soft makeup. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos below:

On Monday night, Kareena was seen arriving at Amrita Arora's home in Mumbai suburbs with sister Karisma Kapoor for some fun time. The doting mum, otherwise, has been spending her time in between shoots and taking off for vacations.

