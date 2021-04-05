PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for a casual outfit as she goes out and about in the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, was today papped in the city in her casual best. Check out her photos below.

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan has swung into work mode post her maternity break last month. Right from stepping out in the city for work commitments to getting clicked at her shoot locations, Bebo has been papped in the city lately. Needless to say, each time she gets spotted, the Jab We Met star leaves everyone impressed with her fabulous sartorial choices. In fact, Kareena is one such actress who can turn heads even in her casuals. Today, the actress was yet again seen at her comfy best.

Kareena was snapped by paps as she went out and about in the city. For the outing, she opted for a casual look and can be seen donning a white tee with black print and pajamas. She tied her hair in a bun and was seen making her way outside from the car parking area. The Udta Punjab actress also made sure to follow COVID 19 protocols and was seen wearing a black mask. Well, her recent outing proves Kareena can carry off any outfit like a pro.

Today, the Veere Di Wedding star shared a selfie on her Instagram urging fans to wear a mask as COVID cases are rises in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen with late actor Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium that released last year. She will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s directorial Laal Singh Chaddha with . The movie is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump that was based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is yet to announce her other projects.

