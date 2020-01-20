PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for a pretty dress as she joins dapper Saif Ali Khan for a movie date

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan gave out as much couple goals as they gave out fashion goals when the two were spotted outside a movie theater.

One of the most adorable couple of B-town, Kareena Kapoor Khan and also called as Safeena are often spotted having a gala time with each other. Every time they step out in the city together, they have fans gushing over them each and every single time. Recently, the two were spotted donning suits for an event. Both of them gave out as much couple goals as they gave out fashion goals. They both sure couldn't seem to take their eyes off each other.

Today evening, Saif and Kareena were spotted in casual outfits as they entered a theater in the city. Saif was looking uber cool donning a green sweatshirt and blue denim. He paired his look with his killer smile and blue coloured shoes. Saif was seen in the same avatar in the afternoon with Alaya F while promoting their film Jawaani Jaanemann. For the movie date, Bebo looked gorgeous in a floral maxi dress. She paired her look with brown boots and a brown scarf. Bebo had tied up her hair like a bun and was all smiles while entering the theatre. Looks like Saif and Kareena have a special movie date with each other.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz with , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . Saif, on the other hand, was seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with and Kajol. The actor has received a lot of appreciation for his role as Uday Bhan in the film. He will be seen in the rom-com Jawaani Jaaneman with Alaya F and .

Check out Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures here:

