PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks her causal look in pullover, jeans & boots as she heads to Chandigarh

After attending cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work as today morning, she was snapped at the domestic airport as she headed to Chandigarh for a movie shooting. As soon as Kareena stepped out of the car, she was papped nailing her causal look. In the photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a brown pullover, blue denims, and boots but we love how she rocks a red lipstick at the airport. As per reports, Bebo is headed to Chandigarh for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha.

At Armaan Jain’s wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan hogged the limelight as she took to the stage to shake a leg with sister Karisma Kapoor and filmmaker as they danced to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song- Bole Chudiya. Besides, Bebo was also seen dancing to Veere Di Wedding’s song- Taarefan. Now during Kareena’s chat show, Sara Ali Khan was the latest guest to grace the couch, and when Bebo had asked Sara Ali Khan as to what is the first thing that she notices in a person, Sara had said that she wants the person to be fun and have a good sense of humour. Also, when Bebo quizzed Sara if good looks weren’t on her list, Sara said that she is okay if the person is not good looking

Post Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan.

