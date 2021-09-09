PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan & Chunky Panday visit Akshay Kumar at home

In an unfortunate incident, actor ’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed on Wednesday morning. She was suffering from a long time illness. The actor has rushed from outdoor shooting after he heard of his mother being hospitalised. He had shared the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

Many celebrities visited the actor at this difficult time. Some have also expressed condolence on social media. Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Chunky Panday were spotted at his residence. They were all dressed in simple attire. Kareena was seen wearing mask. However, they did not wave at shutterbugs. All the three actors had worked with Akshay and delivered huge hits at the box office. Akshay was recently seen in the spy-thriller. The film also starred Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. On the work front, Akshay’s other projects include Sooryavanshi with , Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. He has been shooting back to back. The actor is one of the most busiest actors in the industry.

