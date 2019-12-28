PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan & Karisma's first day of Swiss holidays is all abo

Karisma Kapoor shared photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan from their vacay in Switzerland. Check them out right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are up and away as they vacay in Switzerland and well, we can't get enough of their photos already, because why not? As a part of what seems to have become their ritual, they left for Switzerland ahead of New Years and will be ringing it in together, just like they always do, while they have us gushing over them.

Karisma Kapoor shared photos from their first day in Switzerland and they all posed for happy pictures. While in one, it looks likes Saif turned photographer for Kareena, Karisma, and their little kiddo, others have adorable photos of Saif and Kareena. Kareena's printed jacket has all our attention as she is busy giving ut major fashion goals even with so many layers of clothes.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor's photos here:

On the work front, Saif is gearing up for his upcoming film with , Tanhaaji: The Unsung Warrior, while Kareena's film with , Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz hit the theatres just yesterday.

Credits :Instagram

