PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and baby Jeh get snapped on family day out

It was a family day out for Bollywood's power couple as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were snapped out and about. The couple's two adorable children, Taimur and Jeh, were also seen with them. The paparazzi spotted Kareena, Saif, Taimur and baby Jeh leaving their residence. They snapped them from a distance as they were seen heading towards their car.

Kareena opted for a denim on denim combo and carried a big tote bag with her. As for Saif, the actor looked suave in a solid black linen shirt, white pants and glasses. Son Taimur also followed in his dad's footsteps as he wore a black AC/DC tee and beige pants. Taimur also was seen wearing a Batman mask.

The newest member of the family, Kareena and Saif's son Jeh was seen with his nanny as they walked towards the car. Jeh's cuteness knows no bounds and these latest pictures prove it.

Check out Kareena, Saif, Taimur and baby Jeh's photos below:

ALSO READ: Met Gala: Kareena Kapoor & Malaika Arora baffled over Kim Kardashian’s look; Ask 'Ye kya ho raha hai?'