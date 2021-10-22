PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her boys Taimur, Jeh at sister Karisma Kapoor’s house

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in action as she is being regularly spotted at the set completing her pending assignments. The actress is known for fashion and makes it a point out to step out in style. She shells out just the right kind of fashion inspiration with her OOTD. The star is a well-known style icon. On Friday evening, Kareena was seen at her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house with her boys Taimur and Jeh. She was looking very beautiful.

In the photos, Kareena was seen sitting in the car with Taimur and Jeh. The Jab We Met actress was wearing a black colour t-shirt with proper kohl eyes. Her hair was left open but it was properly styled. Taimur was wearing a white t-shirt with prints on it and was holding a lollipop in his mouth. Well, cute little Jeh was also spotted sitting with his mother. He was calmly enjoying the whole situation. His nanny was seen giving him a bottle of milk. His pictures were not very clear.

Recently, there was news of Kareena Kapoor teaming up with director Sujoy Ghosh for a feature film. The film will go on the floors in February in India with a start to finish schedule.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Kareena has been busy with commercial shoots in the city. She will be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and is directed by Advait Chandan. It will release on Valentine's Day.

Also Read: This is how Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shower time looks like; SEE PIC with her gang