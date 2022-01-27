PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan starts her Thursday on a busy note as she gets snapped on shoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a busy actress and when she's not shooting films, the actress is busy with ad shoots. On Thursday, the paparazzi spotted Kareena as she left her residence and arrived on a film set. In her basics, Kareena kept her style cool and casual as she wore a pair of denims and a cosy sweater.

At her residence, Kareena was snapped getting in to her car and made sure to adhere to Covid-19 protocols by wearing her mask. Kareena completed her denim and sweater look with a pair of white sneakers.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's photos below:

Recently, Kareena met her girl gang and filmmaker Karan Johar for a fun evening and their photos made its way to social media. On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, will see the actress play Aamir's love interest in the film.

The film was set to release on Valentine's Day but it has now been pushed to April 2022 and will release over the Baisakhi weekend.

