PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out with Taimur to visit sister Karisma Kapoor in a casual Sunday outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan kept up her Sunday date with sister Karisma Kapoor as she was spotted at her residence with som Taimur Ali Khan. The mother-son duo waited and posed for the cameras before they could make their way into the building. Even though the siblings stay close by, Kareena and Taimur made sure that they wore their masks before stepping out. The actress kept her look casual and comfortable.

For the Sunday lunch date, Kareena dressed in black Puma joggers and a simple, oversized crisp white shirt with matching sneakers. She also accessorized her outfir with an expensive taupe-coloured Hermes bag. As for Taimur, the little munchkin wore a pair of jeans and an orange T-shirt with his cute little mask on display.

Check out Kareena and Taimur's latest Sunday photo:

The entire Kapoor family was recently spotted at the family's home in Chembur on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The siblings and cousins came together and also included , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Aadar Jain among others. However, two new members also joined the family celebrations. Tara Sutaria and were also snapped. While Tara accompanied boyfriend Aadar, Alia came with Ranbir.

Kareena took to Instagram to share the happy picture moments and captioned it, "Family lunch Miss you Lolo." Just yesterday, Kareena mourned the loss and paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the Kozhikode air crash. She shared a picture on Instagram.

