PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in black as she celebrates her team member's birthday; Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently returned to the bay from Switzerland after her long vacay with hubby and baby boy Taimur Ali Khan but Bebo doesn't seem to be over her party mood. As one of her team members, Naina Sawhney celebrated her birthday today, Kareena too took part in the celebrations and posed for group pictures along with her team. The actress picked a black outfit for the occasion and looked super chic flaunting her new hairstyle.

Bebo wore a pair of silver earrings matching her black dress as she joined the celebrations. The team got together to celebrate Naina Sawhney's birthday and got a cake for the birthday girl. Poonam Damania shared a few pictures from the celebrations where Kareena too was seen taking part in the same. "Happy birthday our sweetest nainas89 we love you",Poonam Damania's caption read.

"Birthday with my favouritesss. Thank you guys love you lots", birthday girl Naina wrote as she posted a few pictures from her celebrations.



View this post on Instagram Birthday with my favouritessss Thank you guys love you lots A post shared by Naina Sawhney (nainas89) on Jan 13, 2020 at 3:51am PST

