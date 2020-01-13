PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in black as she celebrates her team member's birthday; Check it out
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently returned to the bay from Switzerland after her long vacay with hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby boy Taimur Ali Khan but Bebo doesn't seem to be over her party mood. As one of her team members, Naina Sawhney celebrated her birthday today, Kareena too took part in the celebrations and posed for group pictures along with her team. The actress picked a black outfit for the occasion and looked super chic flaunting her new hairstyle.
"Birthday with my favouritesss. Thank you guys love you lots", birthday girl Naina wrote as she posted a few pictures from her celebrations.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently featured in Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz which locked the box office with big numbers. The actress will soon be seen sharing the screen with Irfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium and in Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha releasing on Christmas 2020.
