PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a coordinated athleisure wear as she gets clicked in the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her fashion sense. The actress has slayed in almost all attire and fans love her. Be it simple, causals or modern look, she knows how to make a statement. Even during her pregnancy, she used to step out in style. It will not be wrong to say that she redefined maternity fashion and many celebs have taken her way. The actress loves to dress up and her Instagram feed is filled with such lovely pictures. And fashion lovers can take inspiration from her.

Today, Kareena was spotted in the city in a coordinated athleisure. She was looking gorgeous as the actress has applied fresh nude makeup. She left her hair open and not to miss was her beautiful diamond ring. The actress gave kajal a miss and opted for a winged liner. To complete the look, she wore a golden chain with a star pendant as an accessory. The Jab We Met actress did not take much maternity break and was seen working soon. Fans are in love with her beauty.