PHOTOS Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur Ali Khan visit the church to celebrate Christmas

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan celebrate Christmas at the church.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan are nothing less than a Christmas present for paparazzi as they made a stylish appearance at the church today. We already saw the mommy and son duo prep up for the festival as they headed for Christmas shopping together a couple of days ago. Today, as we celebrate the birthday of Jesus, Kareena and Taimur too looked all geared up to sing the Christmas carols and welcome Santa at the church.

When Kareena and Taimur step out together, it is double trouble for the town! Where one shells out major style goals, the other one lures us away with his cuteness. As always, Bebo looked ritzy as she got spotted at the Church today. The actress wore a brick brown coloured jumpsuit with white polka dots. She looked nothing less than a diva as she styled her hair in a bun and opted for red lipstick. Kareena sported a pair of stylish sunnies with her classy outfit. On the other hand, Taimur took away the cake looking dapper in a white shirt and denim jeans.

On the professional front, Kareena is all set for her Christmas release Good Newwz costarring with , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. Besides, Kareena will also feature in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha that is slated for Christmas 2020 release.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

