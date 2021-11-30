PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur, Karisma Kapoor & Malaika Arora arrive at Amrita Arora’s house

Kareena Kapoor Khan with elder son Taimur was photographed by the members of the paparazzi outside her good friend Amrita Arora’s house in Bandra. Kareena was accompanied by sister Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora as well. Karisma was wearing a pink hoodie. Amitabh Bachchan in his recent blog posted about Kareena Kapoor and mentioned an anecdote about why Kareena once thought of him as an ‘evil’ man. It so happened that Amitabh Bachchan and Randhir Kapoor were shooting for their film Pukar. Kareena, who was just 3 years old at the time, accompanied her had and visited the film set.

Kareena arrived on the sets of a film called Pukar in Goa on the day when Amitabh Bachchan was filming an action scene with Randhir Kapoor. Upon seeing her father getting beaten up by Mr. Bachchan, Kareena ran towards her father to protect him and thought of Mr. Bachchan as an evil person.

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan articulated, “I was narrating to her (Kareena), one such moment when we were shooting for Pukar in Goa and how she looked with her cute summer hat with little pink flowers on them, and how troubled she had been when during an action sequence I was hitting her father. She, in her innocence, had run on to the set in the outdoors and clung to her father to protect him from this ‘evil’ man who was beating him up.” He added, “In tears and most worried, she was relentless and very disturbed. She soiled her pretty little feet in the sand and in order to settle her down I had asked for some water and washed her tiny feet clean, to make her realise that this act was not for real but an enactment."

