PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan's off duty look is a winner as she gets snapped with Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh were snapped out and about on Sunday morning as they headed for a family day out. Kareena was snapped stepping out of her residence building and was snapped from a distance. As for Saif, the actor was snapped near their car and the paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of the Bhoot Police actor.
Kareena and Saif's son Jeh was spotted at the building entrance as his nanny held him close. Kareena's off duty look was a winner as she sported tie-dye joggers and paired that with a denim shirt. As usual the actress had a coffee mug in her hand and donned sunglasses while heading towards her car.
The actress completed her relaxed look with a pair of white sneakers. Check out Kareena, Saif and Jeh's photos below:
