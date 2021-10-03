PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan's off duty look is a winner as she gets snapped with Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan, and son Jeh were snapped out and about on Sunday morning as they headed for a family day out. Kareena was snapped stepping out of her residence building and was snapped from a distance. As for Saif, the actor was snapped near their car and the paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of the Bhoot Police actor.

Kareena and Saif's son Jeh was spotted at the building entrance as his nanny held him close. Kareena's off duty look was a winner as she sported tie-dye joggers and paired that with a denim shirt. As usual the actress had a coffee mug in her hand and donned sunglasses while heading towards her car.

The actress completed her relaxed look with a pair of white sneakers. Check out Kareena, Saif and Jeh's photos below:

