PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sunday is all about spending time with kids; Don't miss Jeh's cute face.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a paparazzi favourite and there are no two ways about it. Whether she's heading for a shoot or spending some quality time with her sons, the actress often gets snapped in the city. Sunday morning was no different as Kareena was snapped leaving her residence with son Jeh. The mum was seen holding Jeh's hand as she walked out of her residential building.

The paparazzi managed to snap Kareena and Jeh from afar as she made her way towards their car. Donning ripped denims and a simple white tee, we completely loved Kareena's laidback look. The actress wore a pair of sunglasses and looked fresh on Sunday morning.

However, it was Jeh's cuteness that had our complete attention. The little one was seen wearing a dinosaur printed striped tee with navy blue shorts and looked simply adorable as he held his mum's hand.

Check out Kareena and Jeh's photos below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies

The actress will soon be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film's trailer released a few days ago and opened to mixed reactions on social media. Currently, Kareena has been shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller. For the same, she was recently in Darjeeling and Kalimpong with co-star Vijay Varma.

