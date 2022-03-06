PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sunday mood is all about basics as she gets snapped

For almost three weeks in a row, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been snapped out and about on Sunday morning. This Sunday was no different as the actress was seen exiting her residential building and the paparazzi were ready to snap her. Kareena's weekend mood was as basic as it could get. The actress did not smile or wave out to the paps but instead headed straight towards her car.

Kareena was seen leaving in a pair of black joggers and a solid white tee. While we're not sure where exactly was the actress heading out to, Kareena donned a pair of sports shoes, black sunglasses and held her morning travel cup of coffee in her hand. Usually, we also get to see Taimur accompanying his mum on Sundays. However, the little one was not to be seen this time around.

Check out Kareena's Sunday photos below:

