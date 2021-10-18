PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor stuns in monochrome casual outfit; Watch out for her golden tote bag

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one busy woman we must say. The actress who resumed her work post-pregnancy recently, always seems to be on a roll. Paps love to capture her on their lenses and they do not miss out on a moment to do so. The actress was spotted in Bandra and as always she captured all our eyeballs. Bebo looked stunning in her monochrome outfit but what stole all the attention was her golden tote bag that dazzled in all the pictures.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing white casual joggers. She paired the joggers with a black abstract printed shirt with a white pattern. She was seen heading out of the parking lot where her car was parked. She tied her hair in a ponytail and completed her look with a black and white ballerina. One thing that really outshined in her look was her golden tote bag. She held a huge golden tote bag that looked stunning.

Take a look:

Recently, the actress celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary with Saif Ali Khan. On the occasion, Kareena shared a beautiful vintage photo of the two and penned a lovely story about how Soup in the city of Greece, changed her life. The adorable photo went viral on social media.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and slated to release on Valentine's Day. It is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Besides this, Kareena is also producing a film with Ekta Kapoor that will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

