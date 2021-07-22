PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor's gets clicked at Mehboob Studio and her latest outfit will make you swoon

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the busiest actresses working in Hindi films currently. She was last seen gracing the silver screen with her 2020 release Angrezi Medium, where she played the character of ‘Naina’, a cop in London, who has unresolved issues with her mother, played by Dimple Kapadia. She garnered immense praise for her performance in the film. Kareena is also one of the paparazzi’s favorites, considering her massive fan following. Recently, she was spotted by the members of the paparazzi at Mehboob studio, where one of her shootings was going on.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was wearing a blue denim outfit. She wore a denim shirt along with denim jeans. She wore a white face mask and was standing with her staff. The Jab We Met actress paired her outfit with white sneakers. Kareena is also one of the most active stars on social media. She often shares pictures from her personal and professional life on Instagram. She recently participated in a shoot with her sister Karisma Kapoor which was directed by Punit Malhotra, who is known for making films like ‘Student of the Year 2’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’ amongst others.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has been signed to portray one of the leading characters in the upcoming mega venture led by , ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film is directed by Advait Chandan, who has previously made ‘Secret Superstar’, in which Aamir played a supporting role of a music director. Laal Singh Chaddha was recently being shot in Ladakh and Telugu star Naga Chaitanya had also joined the cast. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’.

Also Read| We wonder what left Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor in splits; See Pic