PHOTOS: Kareena, Saif, Jeh & Taimur spotted at the airport as they return from Maldives

The Pataudi family has finally returned after celebrating ’s birthday in the Maldives. The family went to celebrate his 51st birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan had been treating fans with lovely pictures from the vacation. When the actor was in the Maldives, the trailer of his upcoming film Bhoot Police was also released. While coming out of the airport, Taimur Ali Khan, his younger brother Jeh Ali Khan were first spotted. A clear picture of little munchkin holding by his governess was seen.

Taimur was seen wearing a green colour T-shirt and shorts and Jeh was seen wearing blue colour pants and a t-shirt. He was looking adorable. Later, Saif and Kareena were seen coming out of the airport. The actress was seen wearing off white colour flared pants and an oversized shirt. She was carrying a huge bag and also kept her hair tied. The actor was looking dapper in a blue kurta-style shirt and white pants. Both straight head to their cars and did not wave at shutterbugs.

To note, this was the first trip of Jeh with his parents. The couple had not gone out ever since the second wave of pandemic hit. They opted to remain inside.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work frontKareena will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Coming back to Bhoot Police, the film also stars , , and Jacquline Fernandes. The film will release on the digital platform.

