PHOTOS: Kareena, Saif, Jeh & Taimur spotted at the airport as they return from Maldives

6 hours ago  |  23.1K
   
The Pataudi family has finally returned after celebrating Saif Ali Khan’s birthday in the Maldives. The family went to celebrate his 51st birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan had been treating fans with lovely pictures from the vacation. When the actor was in the Maldives, the trailer of his upcoming film Bhoot Police was also released. While coming out of the airport, Taimur Ali Khan, his younger brother Jeh Ali Khan were first spotted. A clear picture of little munchkin holding by his governess was seen.

Taimur was seen wearing a green colour T-shirt and shorts and Jeh was seen wearing blue colour pants and a t-shirt. He was looking adorable. Later, Saif and Kareena were seen coming out of the airport. The actress was seen wearing off white colour flared pants and an oversized shirt. She was carrying a huge bag and also kept her hair tied. The actor was looking dapper in a blue kurta-style shirt and white pants. Both straight head to their cars and did not wave at shutterbugs.

To note, this was the first trip of Jeh with his parents. The couple had not gone out ever since the second wave of pandemic hit. They opted to remain inside.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work frontKareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Coming back to Bhoot Police, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacquline Fernandes. The film will release on the digital platform.

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments
Anonymous : Taimur is very symmetrical and he had different looks than Jeh as a baby.
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Bebo likes the attention.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Privileged fat batameez woman
REPLY 5 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Does bobo the clown so anything for herself
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Fat cow has 3 nannies
REPLY 5 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Lol aunty Kareena was holding the baby only for her Instagram feeds looks like otherwise nannies zindabad and people are writing books abt i it how very ironic & stupid is that. We are not fools.
REPLY 8 5 hours ago
Anonymous : And the nautanki saga continues...I mean Kareena wrote a bloody bible on her pregnancy but she lacked basic knowledge, I mean who holds a 6 month baby like that unles it’s for paparazzis ??? That’s why she is a mother for namesakes.
REPLY 6 5 hours ago
Anonymous : he's so chunky. so cute
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : kareena said that she won't expose jeh and what is she doing now. I mean rn it's the paps who captured but she is posting pics of Jeh on social media too.
REPLY 2 6 hours ago

